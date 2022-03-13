Brandon F. Lombardi Sells 721 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $22,228.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

