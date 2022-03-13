Brio Consultants LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF makes up about 0.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

QINT traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,836. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.32.

