Brio Consultants LLC Has $481,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,693 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,585,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after buying an additional 33,279 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,192,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.77 and its 200-day moving average is $311.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

