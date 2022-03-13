Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
