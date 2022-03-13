Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,514 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,023,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.