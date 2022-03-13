Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $577.85. 1,981,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $588.38 and its 200 day moving average is $559.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

