Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.60. The stock had a trading volume of 394,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,101. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $137.58 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

