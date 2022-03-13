Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.
BR opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
