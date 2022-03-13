Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $144.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.