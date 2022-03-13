Brokerages Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Endeavour Silver posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavour Silver.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Endeavour Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 757,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

EXK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,260,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,086. The stock has a market cap of $949.89 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

