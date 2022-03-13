Brokerages Anticipate NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

NCR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 569,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,334. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,041.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

