Brokerages Anticipate Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.77 and the highest is $7.75. Nucor posted earnings of $3.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $26.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $9.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.25. 2,681,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. Nucor has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $140.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

