Brokerages Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.30. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Shares of AFL remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,228,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,772. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.97.

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,568 shares of company stock worth $5,688,272. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

