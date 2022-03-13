Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to report $632.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.70 million and the lowest is $617.70 million. Cimpress posted sales of $578.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.50. Cimpress had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.36 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cimpress from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Cimpress by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.87. 47,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,482. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $122.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $77.93.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

