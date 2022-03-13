Brokerages Expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) to post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Indonesia Energy stock traded down $11.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Indonesia Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

