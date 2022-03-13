Brokerages Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.62. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,508. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,298,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $552,369,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $60.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

