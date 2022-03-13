Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) PT at C$54.22

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.22.
GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.60. 525,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,286. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
