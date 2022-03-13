Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) PT at C$54.22

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.22.

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of GIL stock traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.60. 525,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,286. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$36.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market cap of C$9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

