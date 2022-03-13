Brokerages Set Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) PT at $1,357.25

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,357.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Berenberg Bank cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.83) to GBX 1,530 ($20.05) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HRGLY remained flat at $$29.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 292. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

