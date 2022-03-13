Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Target Price at $32.83

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

HTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE HTA remained flat at $$30.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,825. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

