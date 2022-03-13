Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $38.13

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.13.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($45.65) to €32.50 ($35.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 89.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,396,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,498,000 after buying an additional 1,131,707 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 822,598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,679,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $61.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

