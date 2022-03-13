Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $748.50

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.50.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 1,235,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,079. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
