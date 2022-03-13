Brokerages Set Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Target Price at $748.50

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $748.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.03) to GBX 1,442 ($18.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of SNN stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.84. 1,235,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,079. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $20,537,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 2,398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,736,000 after buying an additional 281,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 435.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

