Brokers Issue Forecasts for Regency Centers Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Regency Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.04.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Regency Centers stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.48%.

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

