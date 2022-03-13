Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark set a C$5.75 price objective on Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TTR opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$122.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.53. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$4.15.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

