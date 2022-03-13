Brokers Offer Predictions for Marqeta, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $10.01 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

