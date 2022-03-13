Brokers Set Expectations for Conifex Timber Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$86.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.99.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

