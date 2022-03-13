Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bumble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

Bumble stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bumble by 268.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 242.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after buying an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

