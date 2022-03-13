Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decrease of 60.2% from the February 13th total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $32.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.1458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($29.48) to GBX 2,280 ($29.87) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,855 ($24.31) to GBX 1,928 ($25.26) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,309.03.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

