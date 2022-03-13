Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.30

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.18), with a volume of 21,349,273 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £170.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.28.

Get Bushveld Minerals alerts:

About Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Stories

