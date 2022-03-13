Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.65 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 18.06 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 524,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 79,638 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

