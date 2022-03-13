Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 358.3% from the February 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock opened at 19.65 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 18.06 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of 20.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (Get Rating)
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (CPZ)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.