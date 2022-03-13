California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,109 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Cambium Networks worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 28.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a market cap of $600.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cambium Networks Co. has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.13 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

