California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,068 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLMD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 4,103.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD opened at $22.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $587.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

