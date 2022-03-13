California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,670 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NeoGames were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NeoGames by 184.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. NeoGames S.A. has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 2.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGames from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

