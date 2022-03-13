California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,947 Shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of CRA International worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CRA International by 64,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 308,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after buying an additional 40,079 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International stock opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.04 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.75%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

