Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
PWFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
