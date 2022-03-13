Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target to $9.00

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded PowerFleet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PWFL opened at $2.91 on Thursday. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 119.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 22.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

