Canaccord Genuity Group Trims AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Target Price to C$7.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 153.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.88.

Shares of TSE:AT opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of C$167.36 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$2.74 and a 52 week high of C$20.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.93.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Tal Hayek acquired 20,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.89 per share, with a total value of C$97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,692,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,275,870.23. Also, Senior Officer Joe Ontman acquired 32,963 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.55 per share, with a total value of C$149,981.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,685,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,670,649.35.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

