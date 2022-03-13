Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Target Price to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 300.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $51.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $38,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,875 shares of company stock valued at $149,669. 83.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Greenlane by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenlane during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

