Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$48.50 Average PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$48.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CSFB cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$60.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Shares of GOOS traded down C$1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$28.72. 270,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,631. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$27.77 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.