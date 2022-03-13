Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$105.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$129.87.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$98.91 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.12 and a 52-week high of C$104.07. The stock has a market cap of C$91.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$93.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

