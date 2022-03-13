Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.03.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,053,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,015,000 after buying an additional 95,843 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,957,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,698,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after acquiring an additional 414,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

