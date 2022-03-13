Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 54.7% in February

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 54.7% from the February 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGEMY stock opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.82. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capgemini currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

