Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.80. Capri reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 50.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 83.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 66,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,349 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRI stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,377,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,575. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

