CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,042,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.61 and its 200 day moving average is $203.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

