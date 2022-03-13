CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $261.52. 3,873,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $270.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

