CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after acquiring an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.46.

NYSE S traded down $2.33 on Friday, hitting $32.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.61. SentinelOne Inc has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

In other SentinelOne news, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 404,711 shares of company stock worth $18,937,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

