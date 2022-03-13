CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 34,762 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,038,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,011. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

