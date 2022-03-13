CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $1.66 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 23.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $240,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $538,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of UAL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.87. 15,567,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,983,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.47. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

