Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Leslie’s were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Shares of LESL opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $31.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

