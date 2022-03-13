Captrust Financial Advisors Has $97,000 Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,095,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 22.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after buying an additional 82,114 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after buying an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.0% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 374,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.94 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

