Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $95,000 Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF alerts:

BATS GCOW opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.