CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Update

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the February 13th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHHHF remained flat at $$3.90 during midday trading on Friday. CareRx has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

