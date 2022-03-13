CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $41.27 on Friday. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,063.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,257 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,689. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,100,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,215,000 after purchasing an additional 153,236 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.