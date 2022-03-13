Carvana Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.67) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.66). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.81) EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.86.

NYSE CVNA opened at $113.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 2.37. Carvana has a one year low of $97.70 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Carvana by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.